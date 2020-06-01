Parents to receive elementary end-of-year report cards electronically

WEST PALM BEACH — Parents and guardians of elementary school students in Palm Beach County School District-operated schools have two ways to access their child’s year-end report cards.

While report cards are typically sent home to parents with their child at the end of the year, the move to distance learning has prevented this traditional distribution.

As such, the district is providing parents two methods to access their child’s 2019-2020 Trimester 3 Elementary Report Card:

District Student Portal — Students can log into their student portal as they do each school day to access Google Classroom and other educational software. The student can then click on the “Report Card” tile to view and print their report card.

Email message — If a parent has provided an email address to their child’s school, they will receive a message with a link to the report card, which can then be viewed and printed.

Sample elementary report cards are available in English, Spanish, Haitian- Creole and Portuguese. To view samples, visit https://www.palmbeachschools.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=270616&pageId=6937254. Parents with questions about the elementary report card should contact their child’s teacher or principal.

The last day of school was Friday, May 29.