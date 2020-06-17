Parents: Take return-to-school survey – School board meets today

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Parents and guardians of students attending public schools are asked to complete a survey before the end of the day TODAY, Wednesday, June 17, at https://sites.google.com/palmbeachschools.org/parentreopeningsurvey/home.

It is available in multiple languages and is polling parents and guardians on whether they believe classes should be staggered to reduce class sizes in the 2020-2021 school year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he wants public school students in Florida to return to classroom instruction for the new school year.

A virtual Palm Beach County School Board meeting also takes place TODAY, live at 2 p.m. on palmbeachschools.org, or Comcast channel 235. Closed-captioning will be available.