Parents asked to select choice for instruction after campuses open

WEST PALM BEACH — The School District of Palm Beach County is further preparing for the potential reopening of physical campuses in the coming weeks by asking parents to share if their child will remain in distance learning or return to in-person instruction once campuses reopen at a yet-to-be-determined date.

Parents have received instructions on how to log in to their child’s student portal to make their choice.

Parents choosing to have their child remain in distance learning will select that options and be finished with the survey. By contrast, parents choosing for their child to return to campus and in-person instruction will select that option.

Parents selecting in-person instruction will also be asked to provide the District with their child’s transportation needs. Students who will be riding a school bus will be assigned a bus stop and provided with their pick-up and drop-off times.

Parents can change their selection at any time prior to the opening of schools by simply logging in to the student portal.

Once campuses reopen parents who originally select distance learning, but then change their request to in-person instruction, will need to return to the portal to change their choice and will be accommodated one week from the request.

Parents who choose to send their child back to the brick and mortar campus may transition their child back to distance learning at any time.

Parents are asked “Make Your Choice” at PalmBeachSchools.org/MakeYourChoice in the coming days so principals can prepare for capacity.

For questions about transportation, parents may contact the Transportation Call Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 561-357-1110. The Information Helpline is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 561-969-5840.

For more information on the School District’s Reopening Plan and to read the District’s COVID-19 guidelines, visit PalmBeachSchools.org/Reopening Schools.