Pandemic Perspectives Course offered at no cost to community

WEST PALM BEACH — Palm Beach Atlantic University is launching a free, not-for-credit course: Pandemic Perspectives.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, dashboards and data are constantly changing, and interpretation of the most recent information is difficult at best. That’s partly due to an absence of context,” said Dr. Jeff Lewis, dean of the Lloyd L. Gregory School of Pharmacy.

This course takes a step back from the daily numbers of the COVID-19 pandemic and presents a broader, more contextualized view of pandemics — their social, medical and economic impacts, history, management and the manner in which a society recovers.

“We’ve assembled a roster of experts from our incredible, award-winning faculty in hopes that we might serve our community well during these challenging days, putting this present crisis in perspective,” Lewis said.

The course launches Sept. 1, and is open to the public. No academic credit will be offered. Those who enroll to obtain professional development credit will pay $15, which includes documentation.

The course is free to everyone else. View the course outline and register at https://www.pba.edu/academics/online/non-degree-courses/pandemic-perspective-course.html.

