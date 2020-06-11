Palm Beach County surveys parents

WEST PALM BEACH — The School District of Palm Beach County has launched a survey to collect feedback from parents and guardians pertaining to the reopening of schools.

The survey is available in English, Spanish, Haitian-Creole and Portuguese and can be accessed online by parents and guardians using this link: sites.google.com/palmbeachschools.org/parentreopeningsurvey/home

To view the complete survey (English version only), visit files.constantcontact.com/ab3c2691101/a8437617-f713-4c6d-a00c-67623737e997.pdf

Parents and guardians will have until Wednesday, June 17, to complete the survey.