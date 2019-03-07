Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation announces recipients of Youth Scholarship Program

BELLE GLADE/PAHOKEE — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation (PBCSF) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2019 Youth Scholarship Program. Ten Palm Beach County high school seniors, all of whom were nominated by a sworn employee of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, will receive $2,500 scholarships for their freshman year of college. Each scholarship is renewable for up to four years of college or trade school. This is the fifth year of the program, and the Sheriff’s Foundation is committed to distributing $100,000 a year in scholarships!

PBCSF’s fifth class of scholarship winners:

• Tykese Butts, Glades Central Community High School, Fort Valley State University

• Ruth Dorce, Glades Central Community High School, Palm Beach State College

• Yahaira Fermin, Santaluces Community High School, Palm Beach State College

• Matthew Grabasch, Boynton Beach Community High School, Florida Institute of Technology

• Odieu Hiliare, Glades Central Community High School, Alabama A&M University

• Lowson Merilien, William T. Dwyer High School, Florida A&M University

• Rodney Morris, Jr., Pahokee High School, Valdosta State University

• Sonia Zoraida Rivera, Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, University of Florida

• Ethan Williams, Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, Prairie View A&M University

• Kendall Willis, Royal Palm Beach Community High School, University of Florida

The students will receive their scholarships and be recognized at a luncheon on March 3 at noon at the International Polo Club in Wellington.

Quote from Rick Seymour, Chairman of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation: “We are very excited about our Youth Scholarship Program … we received dozens of applications.

As a charitable organization, we want to give back to the community, and we feel there is no better way to do that than by helping deserving students further their education.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization that helps underprivileged children through such programs as Shop with a Cop and Youth Scholarships. Their support for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office enhances deputy safety by subsidizing new equipment that might otherwise be unattainable.

In addition, the Foundation has provided great support for the K-9, Domestic Violence, and Gang Units, and they assist PBSO employees in times of need.

For more information about the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation, please visit PBCSF.org.