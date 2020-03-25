Palm Beach County schools distribute food

PALM BEACH COUNTY — While all Palm Beach County schools are closed at least through April 15, School Food Service will continue serving meals to district students throughout the school closure. Nutritionally-balanced “Grab and Go” meals will be offered at school locations around the district.

The meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and are FREE to anyone under 18 years of age (under 22 for ESE students), regardless of financial need. Students must be present in order to receive the meal. Please pay close attention to variations in feeding site locations, as some change from week to week.

For the week of spring break, March 23-27:

• Gove Elementary School, 1000 S.E. Avenue G, Belle Glade, 561-993-8700;

• Pahokee Elementary School, 500 E. Main Place, Pahokee, 561-924-9700;

• Rosenwald Elementary School, 1321 Martin Luther King Blvd., South Bay, 561-993-8900.

For the week starting Monday, March 30:

• Belle Glade Elementary School, 500 N.W. Avenue L, Belle Glade, 561-829-4800

• Gove Elementary School;

• Pahokee Elementary School;

• Rosenwald Elementary School.

These bagged meals will be distributed in the parent drop-off areas of the schools and available to those who drive, walk or bike up to collect the food and return home.

Please be aware that the breakfasts, lunches, dinners and boxed food provided for families may contain allergens. Adults picking up the food are asked to be vigilant and ensure they do not take food if allergies may be a concern.

The district has a dedicated coronavirus website at palmbeachschools.org/coronavirus. The district also has established a coronavirus hotline to answer school-related questions. That hotline is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 561-969-5840. Representatives are available to answer questions in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

The district will provide updates as information becomes available.

Check online at palmbeachschools.org.