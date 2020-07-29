Palm Beach County schools ask parents to fill out questionnaire

WEST PALM BEACH — Now that school is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 31, with distance learning, the Palm Beach County School District is asking parents and guardians to share their children’s needs while in distance learning, as well as what their plans are for their child or children when campuses are able to reopen, guided by recommendations from the county, health officials, and legal requirements.

If your child is registered in a district-operated school, your school will ask for the following information in the questionnaire:

• The best phone number to reach you as the child’s parent/guardian.

• What your child’s technology needs are for distance learning.

• What your plan is for your child when campuses are able to reopen, guided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations and legal requirements.

• Whether your child will need bus transportation when the district reopens schools.

Please take a moment to complete this brief questionnaire to provide information necessary to best assist your child for the 2020-21 school year.

A separate questionnaire must be submitted for each student in your household. Responses to the questionnaire need to be submitted by Monday, Aug. 3.

To log in, type in pb and your child’s 8-digit student ID as both the username and password.

If you are in need of your child’s student ID, ask your child, find it on a report card or progress report, or by logging in to the SIS Parent Gateway. For instructions on how to log in to the questionnaire, visit drive.google.com/file/d/16TFG_VD1-UjBzTEegfwVqHWeYdF-SVUP/view.

To complete the questionnaire on paper, obtain your child’s Student ID, or if you are unable to log in, please reach out to your child’s school for assistance.

If you have not yet registered your child for the upcoming school year, please use this link for instructions: www.palmbeachschools.org/students_parents/student_registration.

For the latest reopening developments visit: palmbeachschools.org/reopeningschools.