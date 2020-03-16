Palm Beach County School District Daily Coronavirus Update

WEST PALM BEACH – The following letter was sent to parents and staff on behalf of Superintendent Donald Fennoy.

March 15, 2020-Coronavirus Prevention and Readiness Update #8

Dear Parents,

As a reminder, all schools are closed through March 27, 2020.

Starting Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, School Food Services will be offering nutritionally-balanced ‘Grab and Go’ meals at 30 school locations* around the District. The meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and are FREE to anyone under 18 years of age, regardless of financial need.

These bagged meals will be distributed in the parent drop-off areas of the schools and available to those who drive, walk or bike up to collect the food and return home.

In addition to these meals, our partners at Feeding South Florida have also stepped up to help our children by providing boxed food on Tuesday and Friday of this week. These meals are intended to feed the families of our students and will be available during the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. distribution times.

Please be aware that the breakfasts and lunches provided, along with the boxed food for families may contain allergens, and we ask those adults picking up the food to be diligent to ensure they do not take food if allergies may be a concern.

The School District of Palm Beach County has a dedicated Coronavirus website at PalmBeachSchools.org/Coronavirus. We also have a Coronavirus hotline available to answer school-related questions. That hotline is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 561-969-5840. Representatives are available to answer questions in English, Spanish and Haitian-Creole.

As promised, we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. Thank you for your continued support of The School District of Palm Beach County.

*Food Distribution Sites in the Glades Region:

• Gove Elementary

• Pahokee Elementary