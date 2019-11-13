Pahokee Middle School observes Breast Cancer Awareness Day Special to the Lake Okeechobee News PAHOKEE — The National Junior Honor Society at Pahokee Middle School observed “Breast Cancer Awareness Day” on Oct. 25. The theme this year was “HOPE” for breast cancer. The faculty, staff and students of Pahokee Middle school wore pink in honor of those women who have lost the fight or who are survivors of breast cancer.

