Over 100 students attend College is Possible event at PBSC Belle Glade campus Pictured are students learning about the cosmetology and barbering programs that PBSC offers at the Belle Glade Campus.

Students pose with Palmer the Panther.

Students were taken on a campus tour during the recruitment event.

Students learn about the health care courses that PBSC has to offer in Belle Glade. BELLE GLADE — More than 100 juniors and seniors from Pahokee High School, Glades Central High School and Everglades Preparatory Academy visited Palm Beach State College’s Belle Glade campus on May 21 for the College is Possible recruitment event.

