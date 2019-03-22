Osceola Middle School congratulates Students of the Week OKEECHOBEE — Osceola Middle School would like to congratulate its Students of the Week for the week of March 20. They are (in no particular order): Lane Davis, Jordan Rulong, Tanner St. Pierre, Jakob Henderson, Alejandro Liberato, Devon Chavis, Kevin Galdamez, Brianna Serrano, Princesa Lopez, Jayla Leon, Claudia Alvarado, Cameron Williams and Ruby Garcia.

