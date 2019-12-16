Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Osceola Middle School congratulates its Students of the Week for the week of Dec. 13. They are, in no particular order: Morgan Scott, Deasha White, Travis Hanson, Paul Pupo, Emma Jimmerson, Yulisa Hernandez, Caden Durrance, Aydian Cruz, Aliyah Olivarez, Bray Smith, Daniel Gil, Mackenzie Smalley, Jose Ortega and Lane Davis.

