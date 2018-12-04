OMS Students of the Week Osceola Middle School recognized its Students of the Week on Nov. 30, as well as celebrating National Computer Security Day. The students, who posed with their chromebooks, in no particular order are: Trey Holmes, Maxx Belemonti, Kain Joles, Alexis Hernandez-Maldonado, Jayce Markham, Brett Shockley, Channing Delagall, Alyssa Bottari, Alison Denton, Ketelynn Terry, Rachel Hogenkamp, and Samantha Carlson.

Related

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.