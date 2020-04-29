Okeechobee High School yearbooks are in!

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee High School yearbooks have arrived. Yearbooks purchased for students in grades 9 through 12 can be picked up in the high school bus circle on Friday, May 1, from 8 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 4 p.m. Those picking up the yearbook must either have the student’s ID or a picture of the ID.

There will not be an option to purchase a book in person. If you would like to purchase a copy for $60, visit Walsworth’s website: yearbookforever.com/schools/okeechobee_high_school_buy_yearbook_15400/150092

There are fewer than 150 yearbooks available.