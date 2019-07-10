Okeechobee County school supply lists

Pre-k and elementary schools supply list

The 2019-2020 school supply list for prekindergarten and elementary students at Central, Everglades, North, Seminole, South and the Okeechobee Achievement Academy:

Pre-kindergarten — glue sticks (any), 3-prong 2-pocket vinyl folders, complete change of clothing, box tissues, crayons (any), highlighters and a lanyard. Optional items are a rest mat, backpack without wheels and a blanket or towel for rest time.

Kindergarten — glue sticks, children’s scissors, plastic supply box, box tissues, crayons (16-24), #2 pencils, erasers and dry erase markers. Optional items are zip lock bags, 3-ring binder, composition book, backpack without wheels and ear buds or headphones.



First grade — glue sticks, white glue, children’s scissors, zippered pencil pouch, box tissues, crayons (16-24), #2 pencils, erasers, first grade tablet, highlighters and dry erase markers. Optional items are zip locks bags, 3-ring binder, composition book, backpack without wheels and ear buds or headphones.

Second grade — glue sticks, pocket folders with brads, children’s scissors, zippered pencil pouch, box tissues, crayons (16-24), #2 pencils, erasers, wide ruled notebook paper, highlighters, colored pencils, dry erase markers. Optional items are zip lock bags, 3-ring binder, composition book, backpack without wheels and earbuds or headphones.

Third grade — glue sticks, pocket folders with brads, scissors, zippered pencil pouch, box tissues, crayons (16-24), #2 pencils, erasers, wide ruled notebook paper, highlighters and colored pencils. Optional items are zip lock bags, 3-ring binder, composition book, backpack without wheels and earbuds or headphones.

Fourth grade — glue sticks or glue, pocket folders with brads, scissors, zippered pencil pouch, box tissues, crayons (16-24) #2 pencils, erasers, wide ruled notebook paper, highlighters, ruler with inches and centimeters, colored pencils and protractor. Optional items are dry erase markers, 3-ring binder, composition book, backpack without wheels and ear buds or earphones.

Fifth grade – glue sticks or glue, pocket folders with brads, scissors, zippered pencil pouch, box tissues, crayons (16-24), #2 pencils, erasers, wide ruled notebook paper, highlighters, ruler with inches and centimeters and colored pencils. Optionals items are dry erase markers, 3-ring binder, composition book, backpack without wheels and earbuds or headphones.

Your child’s school may request some supplies not listed above.

Middle school supply list

Sixth Grade — headphones or ear buds, #2 pencils, erasers, loose leaf notebook paper, black/blue pens, four single subject spiral notebooks, one 3-subject spiral notebook, sticky notes (pack of 100), glue sticks, highlighters (three colors), 3×5 lined index cards (pack of 100), dry erase markers, page protectors and medium binder clips. Optional items are box of tissues and colored pencils.

• Band students: one inch binder

Seventh Grade — headphones or ear buds, #2 pencils, erasers, loose leaf notebook paper, black/blue pens, four single subject spiral notebooks, one 3-subject spiral notebook, sticky notes (pack of 100), glue sticks, highlighters (three colors), 3×5 lined index cards (pack of 100), dry erase markers, page protectors and a medium binder clips. Optional items are a box of tissues and colored pencils.

• Band students: one inch binder

• Algebra 1 and Geometry students: one three-subject spiral notebook

Eighth Grade — headphones or ear buds, #2 pencils, erasers, loose leaf notebook paper, black/blue pens, four single subject spiral notebooks, one 3-subject spiral notebook, sticky notes (pack of 100), glue sticks, highlighters (three colors), 3×5 lined index cards (pack of 100), dry erase markers, page protectors and medium binder clips. Optional items are a box of tissues and colored pencils.

• Band students: one inch binder

• Algebra 1 and Geometry students: one 3-subject spiral notebook

Okeechobee High School supply list

Okeechobee High School students will need the following items:

• One spiral notebook per class, per semester for a total of 14

• #2 pencils

• pens

• highlighters

• glue sticks for interactive notebooks

• colored pencils for interactive notebooks

• index cards

• Post-It notes

• loose leaf notebook paper

• clear tape

• calculator options: TI-84 calculator for AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, Pre-Calculus, Algebra 2, and Dual Enrollment Math. TI-30Xa calculator for Chemistry, Algebra 1, and Geometry.

• Science classes may require: three-ring binder, composition notebook

• Chemistry/AP Chemistry may require: graph paper

• Construction may require: tape measurer (minimum 10 ft., maximum 35 ft.)

Okeechobee Freshman Campus

• black/blue pens

• #2 pencils

• erasers

• colored pencils

• tape

• Honors English will require a five-subject notebook and glue sticks

• Honors Algebra 2 and Honors Geometry will require: TI-30Xa calculator, five-subject notebook, glue sticks, and index cards

• Honors Biology will require: 1G thumb drive, five-subject notebook, glue sticks, pencil pouch, and scissors

Okeechobee Achievement Academy

• blue/black pens

• mechanical pencils (one box)

• notebook paper (wide or college ruled)

• highlighters

• one box of tissues

• usb thumb drive

• Algebra: TI-30XS calculator, five five-tab divider sets, five one and a half inch binders

• Geometry: scientific calculator, five five-tab divider sets, five one and a half inch binders

• optional: colored pencils, copy paper