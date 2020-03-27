Okeechobee County School District adds new meal drop off sites

OKEECHOBEE — Beginning on Monday, March 30, additional lunch drop-off sites will be added by the Okeechobee County School Food Service Program and the Transportation Department.



Following, you will find a list of stops, including locations and times for each.

The first stop on every bus route is food pick-up at Okeechobee High School to load the buses and head to the areas.

The second stop for each bus begins the meal drop-off stops.

Buses will feed every student at the location then leave for the next stop.

Please be there at the stop time; the bus will not wait.

Bus arrival times may vary depending on how many are at the locations.

Please be sure to leave the area after receiving meal(s).

Loitering or leaving trash will not respect the kindness these individuals or groups have shown to our students!

This project has taken a coordinated effort of countless individuals to illustrate the love and commitment for students of #ChobeeSchools.

Food-1 (State Road 70 West)

TIME LOCATION

1 10:00 a.m. OHS – PICK UP

2 10:34 a.m. 98 North and Speckled (North parking lot) (This is for children living northwest of town on U.S. 441 to 98 and on State Road 70 West to the railroad track.)

3 10:48 a.m. 70 West and Okeechobee Veterinary Hospital (This is for children living in or near Deberry Gardens, near Syfrett Feed or in Lazy 7.)

4 11:11 a.m. Brinkerhoff Lane and Box 17310 (This is for children living in or near Kissimmee River Estates, Rucks Dairy or Platt’s Bluff.)

Food – 2 (441 Southeast)

TIME LOCATION

1 10:00 a.m. OHS – PICK UP

2 10:43 a.m. 441 Southeast and Shannon’s Crossing (This includes children living on 441 South to Southeast 18th Terrace and in Taylor Creek Isles)

3 11:02 a.m. Everglades Elementary School (This includes children living in Treasure Island.)

4 11:22 a.m. 441 Southeast and Cypress Hut Eagles (This includes children living on 441 Southeast from Taylor Creek to Nubbins Slough bridge.)

5 11:30 a.m. 441 Southeast and vacant lot opposite Real Life Children’s Ranch (This includes children on Southeast 441 from 15A to Ancient Oaks)

6 11:40 a.m. 441 Southeast and Barlow’s (This includes children on Southeast 441 from 15A to the Martin County Line.)

7 11:48 a.m. Southeast 57th Drive and Pioneer (empty lot) (This includes children living in or near Pioneer, Larkee or Hammock)

Food – 3 (70 East)

TIME LOCATION

1 10:00 a.m. OHS PICKUP

2 10:33 a.m. Southeast Street and American Legion (This includes children living in the north and southeast sections of town.)

3 10:39 a.m. Southeast Seventh Street and Hope Ministry Church (for children in the area behind RaceTrac)

4 10:52 a.m. Northeast 28th Avenue and Baptist church (pavement only) (for children in or near Pine Ridge, Debbie Park and the Flood District.)

5 11:04 a.m. Northeast 70th Avenue and Extension Road. (For children in Four Seasons)

11:24 a.m. Northeast 128th Avenue and Crossroads (Children living on Berman Road and 70 East from Starnes Loop)

Food – 4 (441 North)

TIME LOCATION

1 10:00 a.m. OHS PICK UP

2 10:34 a.m. Yearling Middle School (For children living in or near Dean’s Court or the Rodeo Grounds)

3 10:45 a.m. 441 North and Eagle’s Nest (For children living in or near Country Hills, Dark Hammock or Little Farms)

4 11:00 a.m. N.W. 30th Terrace and Northside Baptist Church (for children living on or near 68 East, Otter Creek or Edwards)

5 11:19 a.m. 441 North and Fort Drum Community Church (for children living on or near Northeast 48th Avenue, Cemetery Road to County line.)

Food – 5 (98 North)

TIME LOCATION

1 10:00 a.m. OHS PICK UP

2 10:35 a.m. Okeechobee Achievement Academy (For children in or near Basswood, Whispering Pines or R Bar Estates)

3 10:58 a.m. Seminole Elementary School (For children living in or near the 46th Avenue Villas and Mitchell Road)

4 11:07 a.m. 98 North and Civic Center (for children in or near Playland Park)

5 11:21 a.m. 98 North and Northeast 80th (For children living in or near Dixie Ranch and 67th Lane)

6 11:34 a.m. 98 North and 68 West (church)

7 11:44 a.m. Northwest 176th Avenue and 700 A Country Store (For children living on the Prairie, Eagle Island and 700 A)

Food – 6 (78 West and Southwest town)

TIME LOCATION

1 10:00 a.m. OHS PICK UP

2 10:40 a.m. South Elementary School

3 10:49 a.m. Southwest 24th Avenue and Calvary Church (for children living in Oak Park and Eagle Bay Drive.)

4 11:05 a.m. Buckhead Ridge Community Center (For children living between 7600 State Road 78 West to Buckhead Ridge)