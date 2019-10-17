Okeechobee County awarded gold by Florida Healthy Kids

OKEECHOBEE — In collaboration with the Florida Association of District School Superintendents, and as members of the Florida Partnership for Healthy Schools, the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation officially announced Okeechobee County as a gold level award recipient. This two-year award is granted to school districts that meet self-assessment tool requirements based on sustainable infrastructure, policy, programs and practices.

This achievement is based off high-quality healthy school teams, suicide prevention and trauma-informed care faculty training, school gardens and breakfast enhancement strategies, and exemplary Florida KidCare enrollment mechanisms and best practices.

By maximizing district resources, supporting academic achievement and removing barriers to learning, and committing to upholding health standards for students and staff, Okeechobee County has the honor of being included in the forty-nine school districts, representing 73% of all school districts in the state, that currently have the distinction of being honored for this initiative.

“It’s important that our school systems promote the social, emotional and physical well-being of students and staff, which requires dedication and maximizing resources to follow best practices,” said Jeff Dykes, interim chief executive officer of the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation.

This year, there was an emphasis on suicide prevention and trauma care that the school districts were scored on.

“This recognition serves as a reminder to our school districts that their efforts and coordination are greatly appreciated,” said Mr. Dykes. “By identifying and utilizing practices that improve our school districts overall health, Florida’s children will be better equipped for academic success.