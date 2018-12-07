Okeechobee Christian Academy placed on lock down

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Christian Academy was placed on lock down on Wednesday, Dec. 5, after school officials spotted a suspicious person stumbling around the parking lot and looking into the windows of the classrooms. According to the arrest report, Officer Jason J. Gavern was dispatched to the school, and upon arrival was greeted by Brian King who had reportedly observed a white male wearing blue jeans, a baseball cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses walking around the parking lot while visibly intoxicated. Mr. King said the man walked between the church and the classrooms, and the school had been placed on lock down.

Sgt. Skip Eddings and Officer Gavern located the suspect on the property and identified him as Danny Ray Austin. Mr. Austin could not explain his reason for being on the property, and his speech was slurred. He was also reportedly belligerent and disoriented and refused to leave the property when asked to do so. At that time, the school was taken out of lock down, and students and teachers were beginning to notice what was happening.

After reportedly asking him to leave a final time and being refused, Officer Gavern placed Mr. Austin under arrest for disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $500.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.