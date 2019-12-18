Okeechobee Brahmans bulldoze Terriers

OKEECHOBEE– The Okeechobee High School Brahman varsity basketball team dominated the Moore Haven Terriers on Dec. 13, winning 67-30.
The win improves Okeechobee’s record to 3-1 this year and drops Moore Haven to 1-4.
The Terriers kept things relatively close through the first quarter, with the Brahmans up 19-10 over Moore Haven a few minutes before the start of the second quarter.
But Okeechobee’s offense started rolling in the second quarter, and quickly put the game out of reach.
The Brahman offense was fast, flashy when they had to be and most importantly they took advantage of every opportunity they had. Big back to back momentum building plays for the Brahmans all throughout the second quarter let them go on a 16-2 run against the Terriers.
Okeechobee seniors Malcolm Kelly and Markeze Kelly led the Brahmans on offense, calling out plays and making sure their teammates were in position.
Junior Alessio Dehart proved to be a big presence under the basket for the Brahmans, securing rebounds and quickly getting the ball down court for Okeechobee’s fast break offense.
As the two teams headed into the locker room for halftime the Brahmans held a comfortable lead of 50-21.
Moore Haven senior L.J. Sampson was able to string together a few plays on offense against the Brahmans, but Okeechobee’s defense was too disruptive for the Terriers to have any hope of a comeback.
Okeechobee senior Silas Madrigal led the team in scoring with 11 points, followed by senior De’nitrik Whittaker with 9 and seniors Malcolm Kelly and Markeze Kelly who both had 10.
Following their win over Moore Haven, Okeechobee hosted the Fort Pierce Central Cobras on Dec. 17.
The Brahmans defeated the Cobras 67-40, thanks in part to a 23 point performance by Malcolm Kelly.
Up next Okeechobee will host what may be their toughest opponent in the season thus far in the Martin County Tigers. The Tigers are 4-1 and high school sports website Maxpreps ranks them as the 44th best team in the state. For comparison Maxpreps currently has Okeechobee ranked 99th.
The last time these two teams faced Okeechobee won a thriller 92-90.
Whether they’re playing the 44th best team or the first, expect the Brahmans to come out firing on all cylinders as they attempt to go on a win streak headed into late December.
The Brahmans and Tigers tip off at 4 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Okeechobee High School.
Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.