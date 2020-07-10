OHS Key Club Chapter says goodbye to seniors

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Kendall and Cera

OKEECHOBEE — A big congratulation is in order for 21 seniors from the Okeechobee High School Key Club who earned a Key Club medallion to wear at graduation. Seniors who qualified to earn the medallion had to meet a rigorous set of expectations in order to be awarded the medallion. Key Club uses the medallion to attract new members at the beginning of each year during their club rush event.

Julie Garcia-Arias

Many students join the Key Club because they have siblings or friends who are prior Key Club members or Kiwanis alumni, and others join the club because they enjoy the community events and giving back to their community.

Edwin Reyes

Key Club is sponsored by the local Kiwanis Club of Okeechobee and it allows youth to interact with club members and both learn from each other. Key Club members are the driving force behind the success of the annual fundraisers. Some of these are Santa in the Park, Kiwanis Radio Auction and the Easter Pancake breakfast. The youth members are the vital volunteers who make these events a success.

Brenda Sixto

Dallas Jade Miller

Kiwanis Club would like to send a huge “thank you” to its longtime OHS Key Club Advisor,Eric Swant. Mr. Swant was the heartbeat and driving force behind recruiting new members each year and making sure they stay involved all year. Sadly, he has decided to retire (again!), and he and his family have moved to Tennessee. Thank you, Mr. Swant, for your years of service. Serving with you was so much fun, and you have big shoes to fill.

Cheska-Itzel-Angelina-Xandy