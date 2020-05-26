OHS grads to get two tickets to ceremony

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

OKEECHOBEE- Okeechobee High School graduates will now receive two tickets to allow parents or family members to attend their graduation ceremony.

The Okeechobee County School District announced the decision on the afternoon of May 26. Originally, seniors were the only ones permitted to attend the graduation due to social distancing guidelines.

“After taking the weekend to study the Governor’s Full Phase 1 document,” read the district’s statement, “seeking local jurisdiction support and configuring possible seating arrangements, we have devised a plan that will allow each graduate to receive two tickets.”

The class of 2020 graduation ceremony is scheduled for May 30 at 9 a.m. in the Okeechobee County Agri-Civic Center.

“We are still planning with all governmental agencies to finalize logistics for entering and exiting the parking lots and facilities to ensure the safety of all,” continued the statement. “A more detailed plan will be released prior to the event. Please continue to check email and postings for further information.”