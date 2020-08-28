OHS announces the final 2021 opportunity for senior pictures

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee High School announces the final opportunity for the 2021 seniors to have their portraits take at the Okeechobee High School Cafeteria beginning Monday, Sept. 28, through Thursday, Oct. 1, from 2 to 8 p.m.; and Friday, Oct. 2, from 2 to 6 p.m.

If you can’t make these dates, you can always schedule a session at Prestige’s Stuart studio. All pictures must be done by Oct. 3 to be included in the yearbook.

Students must call to make their appointments at 800-749-2796. The call center is open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Outside this time you can leave a message.

Only two sessions are being offered:

• Basic session — Tuxedo/Drape yearbook attire ONLY (no outfit and no cap/gown) —$10 fee and eight to 12 images.

• Deluxe session: Tuxedo/Drape yearbook attire, two personal outfits, two images for cap/gown while holding cap (students can’t wear cap) — $25 fee and 28 to 32 images.

CDC and COVID-19 guidelines must be followed (Prestige will refuse service if not followed):

• No guests will be allowed on campus while school is in session.

• All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering while at appointment (student may remove mask only while being photographed).

• Males should bring a plain white undershirt to wear under tuxedo.

• Due to social distancing, the facility can only accommodate one additional guest per senior. Unfortunately, there can be no exception to this policy.

• Please be on time to your appointment. Due to social distancing concerns, only a set number of appointments can be allowed into the photo area.

• Please arrive at your appointment dressed in one of your session outfits, ready to be photographed. If you are late, your appointment will have to be rescheduled.

• If you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID 19 or feeling otherwise unwell on the day of your appointment, please call to reschedule.