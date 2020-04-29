OHS among first in nation to distribute 2020 yearbook

OKEECHOBEE — Even though the 2019-20 school year has been disrupted and students cannot participate in many springtime traditions, one part of the year remains the same: the yearbook. The staff of the Okeechobee High School yearbook worked hard in never-before-experienced conditions to complete their yearbook and provide lasting memories of the entire year. They will be among some of the first in the nation to receive their 2020 yearbooks, and among an even smaller group to distribute their 2020 yearbooks now.

“I am so excited for everyone to see the yearbook we have spent so many countless hours on, and I am looking forward to distributing the books,” said OHS yearbook staffer Maddox Quinn. “I’m glad we were able to collaborate in different ways. The students and staff will be very happy with the outcome.”

The COVID-19 pandemic changed plans for yearbook staffs everywhere. Spring sports have been canceled. There were widespread uncertainties of when, how and whether traditions such as prom, graduation and award assemblies would take place. Students are learning remotely for the remainder of the school year. Because of this unprecedented situation, many schools have delayed their distribution until summer or the start of next year. Staff members at Okeechobee High School worked through these challenges, and students can expect to receive their books now.

This is an accomplishment that reflects the Okeechobee High School yearbook staff’s commitment and dedication. It was important to the staff that students — especially seniors — have this memento of all the wonderful memories 2020 held and remind them that they are not forgotten.

“I am so grateful we were able to not only produce such a remarkable and hopefully age-defining book, but that I personally was able to work alongside students and staff that inspired me day in and day out,” said OHS yearbook editor Gianna Immerfall. “I hope this is a lesson to people everywhere that things are always subject to change and that yearbooks are infinite and can have such a greater impact on a community and its people.”

Distribution will happen May 1 in the high school’s bus circle between 8 and 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Decades from now, these students will be able to revisit their memories of the entire school year with a Okeechobee High School 2020 yearbook. Although students are missing many springtime school highlights, they won’t miss out on a yearbook to remember the whole year.

You can purchase your copy at yearbookforever.com.