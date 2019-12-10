North Elementary School congratulates Students of the Week Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — North Elementary School would like to congratulate its Students of the Week for the week of Dec. 9. They are, in no particular order: Rebecca Roblero, Zylar Crouch, Bryan Miller, Matthew White, Christopher Glennon, Alana Santiago, Sabrina Harris, Anslay Hackett, Angelie Fernandez, Sandra Lopez, Hailey Gregoris, Misael Saucedo Alonso, Olivia Wood, Dallas Reaves, Khloey Hare, Jaxsen Maynor, Kenneth Gonzalez-Mejia, Enrique Ramirez, Natalie Harrington, Deaisha Downs, Ayden Hernandez, Alexander Hernandez, and Michael Felkins. Some students could not be in attendance for the photo.

Related

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.