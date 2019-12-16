North Elementary School congratulates its Students of the Week Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — North Elementary School would like to congratulate its Students of the Week for the week of Dec. 16. They are, in no particular order: Jazlyn Hernandez, Myian Dorval, Samantha Perez – Mendez, Gannon Kamykowski, Armani Herrera, Nevayah Hernandez, Easton Storey, Khalani Burgess, Caden Holland, Seth Morris, Joesbath Gaona-Staton, Analisia Rebollo, Alexis Padilla, Bradley Lopez, Kierra Osteen, Caiden Doyle, Zachary Tucker, CLINTON BILLIE, Wyatt Parks, Cody Burch, Fernanda Robledo, Mia Saucedo-Alonso, and Anthony Martin.

