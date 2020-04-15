North Elementary School announces Students of the Week

OKEECHOBEE — North Elementary School would like to congratulate its Students of the week for the first two weeks of distance learning.

For week one of distance learning, the Students of the Week are: Kailyn Butts, Lillian Entry, Braxton Siler, Josie Mixon, Selena Villegas, Janari Williams, Hiran Ramirez, Sabrina Harris, Payton Tindall, Cayson Lowe, Easton Storey, Aiyana Martinez, Caden Ellerbee, Angel Trapero, Hailey Gregoris, Errol Smith, Alexzander Navarrete, Aubree Madrid, Makenna Nolte, Kenzi Brazil, Maylee Cook, Clayte Davis, Michael Grzech, Braden Randolph, Clinton Billie, Gaby Sangabriel, Alondra Guzman, Surie Ayala, Allyson Bohannan, Makayla Carter, Dario Vasquez, and Clifford Harris.

For week two of distance learning, the Students of the week are: Cameron Bobst, Leela Bottern, Timothy Courson, Bryan Bandoo, Jaydon Garrett, Brayson Whirls, Kinley Corwin, James Gagliardi, Carolyn Cook, Juan Esteban, Esmeralda Sablon-Cordero, Hayden Matthews, Jackelin Bacama-Miranda, Cason Johnson, Isabella Carter, Lanie Griffin, Mabel Sanchez – Rayo, Autum Garrett, Taylor Williams, Tanner Suarez, Kayden Pedrosa, Kole Morgan, Kenady Hopkins, Makayla Miller, Da’Quan Headen, Lillian Jordan, Logan Whitlock, Josvany Alonso, Allie Love, Alexander Hernandez, Michael Felkins, Dennis Raiford, and Raeleigh Kemp.