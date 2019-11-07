North Elementary presents Students of the Week for the week of Nov. 4 Special tot he Lake Okeechobee News

North Elementary School Students of the Week for the week of Nov. 4. OKEECHOBEE — North Elementary School would like to congratulate its Students of the Week for the week of Nov. 4. They are, in no particular order: Cameron Bobst, Isabella Reyez, Damian Greco, Gauge Orton, Gerrardo Paredes, Ashlynn Rhoden, Ja’leyah Ivy, De’Andre Montoya, Esmeralda Sablon, BrayleeSmith, Brystal Hackett, Mitchell Caballero -Cuautle, Conner Stinson, Bryton Szentmartoni, Grace Osceola, Carder Stokes, Sophia Baez, Delaney Rainey, Marley Rugnetta, Jonathan Bamaca-Miranda, Levi Johnston, Sophia Sanchez, Josvany Alonso, Riley Bishop, Kaleb Davis, and Grace Gomez.

