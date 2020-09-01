North Elementary congratulates Students of the Week OKEECHOBEE — North Elementary School congratulates their Students of the Week for the week of Aug 31. Students of the week are (no particular order): Galieah Betancourt, Ares Mercer, Leniel Orellano-Portillo, Nicolas Perez- Alvarado, Wendy Quiroz, Jorje Mejia, Gemma Hamiliton, Alaina Cooper, Jason Bessenbacher, Refugio Lara, Emmalena Hair, Gracie Massie, Lexi Bandi, Hailey Gregoris, Giovanni Ruiz, Joseph Esteban-Lopez, Veronica Ramirez, Kiara Merilus, Julieanne Bautista, Sofia Pina, Kole Morgan, Hannah Butler, Ezequiel Armenta, Gaby Sangabriel, Samantha Carrasco, Logan Hair and Adelany Cardenas. Not pictured: Selena Villegas, Rosilyn Solis, Riley Daniels, A’mia Wells and David Maldonado.

