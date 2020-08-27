North Elementary congratulates Students of the Week OKEECHOBEE — North Elementary School congratulates their Students of the Week for the week of Aug 24. Students of the week are: Dayana Gonzalez, Sofia Velasco, Corbin Maggard, Bryce Anderson, Marielis Trevino, Jostin Romero Chilel, Jovanny Hernandez, Sadie Teague, Emalee Hunter, Nathan “Colt” Baker, Cayson Lowe, Jose Pozos-Garsia, Samantha Segura-Gomez, Marbella Najera, Samantha Portocarrero-Altamirano, Rosaleigh Alford, Levi Maggard, Elliott Kotula, Brystol Schoonmaker, Kayleigh Collier, Payton Barasch, Fatima Diaz-Colin, Noah Merilus, Iker Cornejo, Payson Barton, Angel Flores, Dahlia Grzech, Kenady Hopkins, Levi Johnston, Eden Johns, Dario Vasquez and Elisabeth Gomez. Not pictured: Jose Pozos Garsia. Way to go, Tigers!

