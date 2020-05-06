Next school food distribution Thursday, May 7

WEST PALM BEACH — The next school-based, free-food distribution will be Thursday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 51 locations. Parents or guardians who pick up meals on Thursday will be picking up a kit with three days’ worth of meals for each child.

Those picking up meals are encouraged to wear yellow to show support of the district’s school lunch heroes.

Twice-a-week meal distribution will return on Tuesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 14, and continue through the month of May.

Meals are FREE to anyone 18 years of age and younger (22 years of age and younger for ESE students), regardless of financial need.

To find the location nearest you, visit summerbreakspot.freshfromflorida.com.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has provided a waiver to allow parents/guardians to pick up meals without the child being present. The parent needs to provide confirmation of the number of children for which they are picking up meals, by one of the following methods: student ID, student passport, student library card, student birth certificate, or a photo of the adult picking up the meals with the students for whom they are picking up meals.

The parent will show the identification to staff providing the meals, and meals will be provided for the number of children identified. The district follows food distribution rules as outlined by the USDA.

To limit person-to-person contact, please remember to adhere to social distancing. Those driving to one of the feeding sites are asked to open the trunk of their car or leave a seat open where staff can place the food. People walking up to a site should remember to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet. These measures are taken very seriously and are intended to keep everyone safe.

Meals provided may vary by location and may contain allergens. Adults picking up the food are asked to be vigilant and ensure they do not take food if allergies may be a concern. Food should be refrigerated or discarded if not consumed upon receipt.