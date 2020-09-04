New Indian River State College president begins tenure with message of optimism

FORT PIERCE — Dr. Timothy Moore began his duties as Indian River State College’s fourth president on Sept. 2 with a calendar of back-to-back meetings and impromptu visits in support of an energetic start of his agenda. He greeted all faculty, staff and students with an afternoon video message that underscored his profound optimism for what the institution can accomplish, together, over the next months and years.

Dr. Timothy Moore

Moore, a military veteran with a 35-year career in higher education, federal, commercial, military and start-up sectors, comes to IRSC after an extensive national search. He succeeds Dr. Edwin Massey who retired at the end of August.

Moore sees education as the foundation for one’s advancement to employment and economic opportunity, and Indian River State College as the primary driver of that opportunity in the region. He feels strongly that the challenges presented by a global pandemic have not deterred the institution’s important responsibility to catalyze an intellectual awakening in, and create a superior learning environment for, all current and future students.

“I intend to move the College forward in this COVID era in a safe and efficient manner,” declares IRSC President Dr. Timothy Moore. “I have four preliminary thrust areas for our College. They are supporting growth of entrepreneurial and small businesses; expanding our impact in healthcare and healthcare-related fields; deepening our engagement with service members—we owe so much to our veterans and their families; and expanding our regional cyber workforce pipeline, which is critical to the health of our service district, the state and the nation.”

Moore describes himself as a Swiss army knife in terms of skill sets. In the coming weeks he will meet with campus-based and community-based constituencies—through scheduled meetings and by hosting informal listening sessions across Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties—to decipher priorities of the region and identify and seize opportunities that build on IRSC’s 60-year legacy of service and innovation.