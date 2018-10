NES Students of the Week North Elementary School would like to congratulate the Students of the Week for the week of Oct. 22. They are: Kenneth McQueen, David Romero, Gael Perez, Avery Davis, Gianna Gurrustieta, Mabel Sanchez-Rayo, An’najah Bryant, Carsin Fralix, Cris Ramos, Hadley Ciorrocco, Jessica Jimenez, Adrian Hernandez, Marleni Villegas, Giselle Hernandez, Alexzander Navarrete, Harper Harwas, Zaine Kemp, Kacyn Vaughan, Kenady Hopkins, Juan Colin-Ochoa, Santiago Arellano, Frankie VanEman, Melisa Lopez-Chilel, Eli Hall, Christian Solarzano, Jackie Barcenas, Herman Roberts, Leslie Cortez, Holden Hawkins, Damien Trimnal and Adelany Cardenas.

