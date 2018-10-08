NES Students of the Week The North Elementary Students of the week for the week of for the week of Oct. 8. They are: Jostin Romero, Nadia Villarreal-Sanchez, Robert Moore, Ra’Layshia Holmes, Sandy Mendez, Geraldine Salazar, William Hyatt, Seth Morris, Candelario Guzman, Drake Nichols, Zayla Ridley, Angelina Amenold, Daniel Solorzano, Chloe Corwin, Mason Branam, Abigail Silvas, Deanna Amenold, Ryder Gorham, Haydyn Davis, Fernando Rodriguez, Heaven Perez, Sarah Phillips, Noah Hazelieff, Lizber Jimenez, Juan Espinosa, Moies Vargas, Johana Lopez, Javin Urbina, Jaslene Ponce, Aiden Pabst, Zech Browning, Dennis Raiford and Dario Vasquez.

