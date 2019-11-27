NES presents Students of the Week Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — North Elementary School would like to congratulate its Students of the Week for the week of Nov. 18. They are, in no particular order: Ra’layshia Holmes, Elyse Eklund, Samantha Murray, Emery Spencer, Wyatt Courson, Kinley Corwin, Alex White, Jaleeah Williams, Nayla Mendoza, Delaney Ward, Byron B. Brinkley, Tatiana Benitez, Ava Padgett, Evan Keller, Josephine Snow, Brandon Stevens, Grace Ricker, Kayson Collins, Karissa Brown, Manuel Pena-Lua, Lillian Jordan, Maria Chavez, Sydney Gould, Rylee Hays and Melisa Lopez-Chilel.

