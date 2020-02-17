NES presents Students of the Week Special to the Lake Okeechobee News North Elementary School would like to congratulate its Students of the Week for the week of Feb. 10: Dorothy Raney, Pedro Diaz-Martin, Jocelyne Toj-Santos, Eduardo Manuel, Jacob Weeks, Samantha Portacarreo, David Hernandez, Gio Ruiz, Johnneil Royal, Brody Baugh, Levi Bryan, Camille Billie, Jacob Medrano, Makayla Miller, Levi Johnston, Jacqueline Toj-Santos, Samuel Williams, Jayden Robedaeu, Timothy Courson, Delilah Lundy, John Thomas, and Viviyanna Lopez. Some students are not pictured.

