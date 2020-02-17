NES presents Students of the Week Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — North Elementary School would like to congratulate its Students of the Week for the week of Feb. 3: Jenni Sanchez, Monica Diaz, Harper Lindstrom, Jimena Hernandez, Ullyses Garcia, Jim Sims, Hiran Ramirez, Geraldine Salazar, LJ Whitehead, Jayden Shirley, Ashtin Meehan, Cheyenne Douglas, Jaxon Nichols, Hailey Gregoris, Misael Saucedo, Harper Harwas, Dallas Reaves, Kole Morgan, Dahlia Grezch, Holly Dixon, Sierra Smith, Pascual Diaz Martin, Kaleb Cale, Dominik Villegas, Cristian Solorzano, Erick Lima-Toledo, and Dario Vasquez. Some students are not pictured.

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.