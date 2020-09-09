NES ends another wonderful week

Sep 9th, 2020 · by · Comments:
Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — And just like that, another wonderful week at North Elementary School (NES) is over. Pictured is Mr. Widdifield, NES substitute custodian, lowering the flag to end the day. NES sends a thank you to the support staff for everything they do each and every day!

