NES ends another wonderful week Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — And just like that, another wonderful week at North Elementary School (NES) is over. Pictured is Mr. Widdifield, NES substitute custodian, lowering the flag to end the day. NES sends a thank you to the support staff for everything they do each and every day!

