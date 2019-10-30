Ms. Petersen feted on her birthday Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Courtesy of CHS CLEWISTON — Clewiston High School’s Public Safety Academy teacher Kristine Petersen (far left), who doubles as a city commissioner, receives a few surprises and some spoiling last week on her birthday Oct. 21. “Thank you ALL for the birthday greetings. And to my students for spoiling me today. Also my CHS administration! You all made me feel very special,” she posted on social media after a long day that included a city commission meeting where she was also recognized.

