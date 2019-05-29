Moore Haven High School Class of 2019 Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/MHHS MOORE HAVEN — Moore Haven High School had its graduation ceremony on May 24 at 7 p.m. at the Terrier Field. The 2019 Moore Haven High School graduation class members are Thomas Aispuro, Thalia Diaz, Kane Aragus, Stephanie Aranda, Fatima Arroyo, Alyke Baker, Samantha Blain, Katherine Blanton, Amanda Brendel, Javier Cardona Jr., Larry Casellas, Emanuel Centeno, Karina Cisneros, Angel Claro, Nyah Davidson, Monica Devine, Hubert Garcia, Andrew Fish, Alicia Fudge, Angel Galvez, Celeste Garcia, Na’gianna Gary, Winston Gilkes, Gracie Goodwin, Lacy Green, Cassandra Hart, Bracen Harvey, Trey Herrera, Jaime Hingson, Walker Keen, Taylor Kirtland, Brandon Lacey, Jazmine Lamkin, Austin Lee, Delfino Mayorga, Taylor McCain, Darcie Mcroy, Ulysses Meraz, Geovaunie Nevers, Cheyenne Osborne, Garrett Palladino, Ross Perry, Ashton Powers, Kano Puente, Derrick Rednour, Vun’queveya Reid, Adrian Rico, Jacey Ridgdill, Lowell Roberts, Hunter Sanders, Oniel Satchwell, Justin Sexton, Dae’drian Simpson, Jacob Smith and Matthew Smith.

