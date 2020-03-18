Moore Haven Elementary School continues to feed kids healthy meals

MOORE HAVEN — As The Glades County School District continues their work to minimize the effects of the Coronavirus for all Glades County residents, the Glades County School District wishes to continue its commitment to ensuring that the youth of Glades County receive healthy meals.

Beginning Monday, March 23, and continuing while the schools remain closed, the school district will deliver FREE bag breakfasts and lunches to their bus stops for all youth (ages 17 and under). A schedule of delivery times has been created, which is exactly four hours after students’ normal pick up time. This can be viewed at the website, www.gladesedu.com.

Students who wish to participate will receive one bag lunch and one bag breakfast at their bus stop when the school bus arrives. Please understand that the times will not be perfect at first as this will be their first time trying this.

For walkers and car riders, Moore Haven Elementary School will operate a ‘drive through’ service at the parent pick up behind Moore Haven Elementary School; and the bus loop at West Glades School. Food will be distributed from 11 until 11:30 a.m.