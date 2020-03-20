Math Nation available as schools prepare for virtual learning due to COVID-19

GAINESVILLE — As our country takes action to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Math Nation, created by the University of Florida Lastinger Center for Learning and Study Edge, is committed to supporting continued access to high-quality, portable mathematics educational materials for teachers and students. As families, schools and districts face difficult decisions around keeping students home in order to reduce risks of exposure, Math Nation is offering full digital access free of charge to school districts desiring to provide distance learning opportunities in the face of the disruptions caused by the threat of this public health situation.

Math Nation provides a comprehensive digital textbook for middle grades math (sixth through eighth), Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2 courses as well as PSAT and SAT preparation materials. The platform includes more than 5,000 engaging instructional videos led by dynamic virtual co-teachers (“Study Experts”) utilizing various strategies to meet a range of student learning styles and abilities. To meet the diverse needs of our students, every Algebra 1 topic has been filmed in both English and Spanish, and there are Spanish glossary videos available for every vocabulary term in each course. A sample video can be viewed at MathNation.com/learnmore.

Students and teachers can assess their understanding of specific topics in real time with the Check Your Understanding and Test Yourself! practice tools, as well as the EdgeXL assessment generator. Solution videos for all Test Yourself! problems demonstrate how to master the concepts, and teachers can track their students’ progress remotely through a robust reporting system for all digital practice and assessment tools.

Math Nation is built to be as accessible as possible. Students, teachers, and families in Math Nation districts can download iOS, Android and iPad apps free of charge, in addition to utilizing the program on the web. Additionally, students can download videos while on Wifi (at Starbucks, McDonald’s, etc.) in order to watch at a later time when they may not have wireless connectivity.