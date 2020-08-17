Martin school quarantines widened after more positive tests

STUART — The Martin County School District issued a new statement over the weekend regarding actions it has because COVID-19 positive cases have been reported among some teachers and staff members at several of its schools. After classes resumed last Tuesday, Aug. 11, within days the district reported having to order 14-day quarantines.

They started at SeaWind Elementary School near Hobe Sound and kids who usually ride one bus route, effective Wednesday, Aug. 12. Some Hobe Sound Elementary and J.D. Parker Elementary students as well switched to remote learning after a few of them and some teachers experienced coronavirus-like symptoms.

Ninety pupils at South Fork High School now are being taught via the internet, with a half-dozen teachers also presently staying home.

The statement released by the MCSD:

“We have received inquiries about the status of the six teachers at South Fork and their status as essential workers. The teachers will continue to report to campus to livestream lessons as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms of illness. They will follow all CDC guidelines related to essential workers: temperature checks upon arrival, wearing a mask at all times and maintaining social distance from others at all times. They will livestream lessons alone in their classrooms to the students who have transitioned to remote learning, as well as the students on their other class rosters who were not part of the quarantine protocol, and will still be attending school in person.

“These students will participate in the livestreams from the media center or auditorium under supervision by other adults on campus,” the statement continued.

“The district continues to emphasize that students and employees should monitor their health on a continuous basis — if they are experiencing symptoms of illness, awaiting test results or have tested positive for COVID-19, they must stay home.”

The school district’s earlier statement, issued Aug. 13, emphasized: “We continue to ask all of our students and employees to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of illness. This is our number one risk mitigation strategy … it cannot be stressed enough.

“This action was taken after the district received guidance from the Florida Department of Health in Martin County that criteria had been met that would require the classroom and bus route to begin the quarantine protocol.”