Lauren Myers named next OHS principal

OKEECHOBEE — Lauren Myers has been chosen as the next principal at Okeechobee High School, filling the vacancy left when Dylan Tedders took the position of assistant superintendent of administrative services a month ago.

Mrs. Myers was the assistant principal at OHS for the last four years and has worked as a teacher and administrator in Okeechobee County schools for the past 14 years.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Okeechobee County School District

“I have some considerably big shoes to fill with Mr. Tedders leaving,” said Mrs. Myers. “It is a momentous task, but I am up for the challenge. Being a Brahman graduate himself, Mr. Tedders was able to jump-start our school culture and revitalize the importance of being a Brahman. We are going to maintain the focus on ‘The Brahman Way’ through intentional conversations, student shout-outs, and teacher recognition. I have been given the unique position to be a part of this administrative the past four years before taking on the new role as principal. Having participated in the academic planning, work, and implementation of many initiatives, I am afforded the opportunity to continue building that momentum.”

In her first message to OHS faculty and staff, Mrs. Myers highlighted the recent successes the school has had, including maintaining the overall school grade of a ‘C’, increasing the graduation rate from 76% to 80%, increasing the passing rate of A.P. exams from 29% to 55% and producing 395 CTE certification in the last two years.

“Each of you are a part of our statistics, and though numbers are important, it is the heart and deliberate intention of its stakeholders that make Okeechobee High School unique,” concluded Mrs. Myers’ message to staff. “I am proud to help carry the banner into this new chapter, and I am honored to do it along side each one of you.”

Mrs. Myers says the teachers and staff at OHS are tasked with the major responsibility of helping students navigate through this chapter of their lives in pursuit of the next.

“These kids are my ‘why,’ and therefore the teachers are equally as important,” explained Mrs. Myers. “They are in the trenches each day, investing in the success stories that are still being written. I hope to serve our teachers by acting as an instructional leader who can support their continued growth. We are in the business of learning, but can easily lose sight of the importance of improving personal craft. Our teachers are also worth the daily investment. My ultimate goal is to keep Okeechobee High School moving forward and to continue being a teacher, even with a different title.”

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.