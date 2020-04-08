KEC/CPE teachers are here to help!

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

CANAL POINT — Students of the KEC/Canal Point Elementary School are encouraged to email if they need any help at all.

For technology support: Alvina Angram, alvina.angram@palmbeachschools.org.

All student and parent support: Altoria Wells Henley, Altoria.henley@palmbeachschools.org.

Don’t forget to share your virtual learning pictures on the school Facebook page. Never forget, you are the best in the west!