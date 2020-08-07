IRSC to rename main campus in honor of Massey

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Dr. Edwin R. Massey

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College will formally rename its main campus in honor of its long-serving, visionary president, Dr. Edwin R. Massey, who will retire at the end of August. A ceremony to introduce the Edwin R. Massey Campus will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m. at the IRSC Main Campus, 3209 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce.

“Indian River State College and our region as a whole have been forever enriched as a result of Dr. Ed Massey’s bold vision, transformational leadership and unwavering commitment to helping tens of thousands of students succeed in their educational pursuits,” said José Conrado, chairman of the IRSC District Board of Trustees. “It is our great privilege as a board to dedicate the main campus in his name, and I hope the people of this college and community will join us in honoring our president and the accomplishments of his renowned tenure at IRSC.”

Massey, IRSC’s third president, has served the college with high distinction since 1973 (including 32 years as president). In April 2019, he guided IRSC to its highest honor to date, the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The award is the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among the more than 1,000 colleges like IRSC, positioning the institution as the “Top College in the Nation.”

While the college has received numerous national accolades, Massey’s leadership presence has always been most evident in the local community — Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties. His presidency is synonymous with strategic and sustained growth, and an unwavering commitment to student success.

In recognition of his outstanding leadership, President Massey has received the 2013 Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Southern Regional Chief Executive Officer Award and the 2013 National CEO of the Year–Marie Y. Martin Chief Executive Award. He was the inaugural recipient of the Pete Hegener Leadership Award, and in 2019 received Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society Bennett Award for Lifetime Achievement.

During Massey’s tenure, all five of the college’s campuses have expanded, today encompassing over 700 acres and more than 1.5 million square feet of state-of-the-art classrooms, lab space and operational facilities. Enrollment has increased more than 300 percent due to Massey’s keen focus on developing programs aligned with regional workforce needs, including his leadership in introducing baccalaureate degree programs in 2008.

The naming and dedication ceremony will take place under the open air of the large walkway area south of the Administration Building (Building A). A reception will immediately follow in the Koblegard Student Union. Events will be conducted in compliance with CDC guidelines for social distancing.

Those wishing to make a gift to honor the legacy of Dr. Massey’s service to our communities may contribute to the Massey Family Endowed Scholarship at www.irscfoundation.org/Donate.