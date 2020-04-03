IRSC summer registration starts April 6

FORT PIERCE — Registration for Summer classes at IRSC starts on Monday, April 6, and hundreds of courses will be offered throughout the term. In an abundance of caution for the safety of our faculty, staff, and students, all Summer “A” Session (May 6 to June 17) classes, and Full-Term Summer Session (May 6 to August 5) classes will be conducted entirely online.

A decision on face-to-face and hybrid classes for Summer “B” Session classes (June 24 to August 5) will be made at a later date and in accordance with all CDC guidelines and conditions regarding health and safety. Courses may be viewed by searching the IRSC online course schedule. Students register and pay for classes online..

New students, as well university students who are looking to take online courses with IRSC over the summer, should apply to IRSC at www.irsc.edu. Financial aid is available to those who qualify–91% of IRSC students graduate without debt—and online Admissions Workshops are being held regularly to provide help with completing the IRSC application, filling out financial aid forms, and more. View the full schedule of Admission Workshops at www.irsc.edu/admissions/admissions-workshops.html.



IRSC is recognized for unparalleled delivery of high-quality education for students, as evidenced by the Aspen Award for Community College Excellence, and the College is among the most affordable institution for higher education anywhere. In fact, a March 2020 Fox Business report names IRSC the most affordable higher education institution in the nation. At IRSC, students can choose from more than 100 educational options that range from career training to four-year Bachelor’s Degree program

Important dates to remember for the Summer semester:

• April 6: First day to register: Summer 2020 schedule;

• May 5: Registration and Payment Deadline: Full Term (A and B Combined);

• May 6: Classes begin: Full-Term Schedule and Session A;

• May 12: Last day to drop classes: Full-Term Schedule and Session A;

• June 23: Registration Deadline: Session B.;

• June 24: Classes begin: Session B;

• June 30: Last day to drop classes: Session B.