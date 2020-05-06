IRSC summer classes to begin

FORT PIERCE — Even in a time that looks very different for everyone, Indian River State College (IRSC) remains committed to the needs of our community and the success of our students. While physical campuses are temporarily closed, learning and support services for the spring semester have resumed online, and the college has introduced a full schedule of summer classes.

Registration for summer classes at IRSC began April 6, and hundreds of courses will be offered throughout the term. In an abundance of caution for the safety of our faculty, staff and students, all Summer “A” Session (May 6 to June 17) classes, and Full-Term Summer Session (May 6 to Aug. 5) classes will be conducted entirely online. A decision on face-to-face and hybrid classes for Summer “B” Session classes (June 24 to Aug. 5) will be made at a later date and in accordance with all CDC guidelines and conditions regarding health and safety. Courses may be viewed by searching the IRSC online course schedule. Students register and pay for classes via MyPioneerPortal.

New students, as well as university students who are looking to take online courses with IRSC over the summer, should apply to IRSC at irsc.edu. Financial aid is available to those who qualify — 91% of IRSC students graduate without debt — and online Admissions Workshops are being held regularly to provide help with completing the IRSC application, filling out financial aid forms and more. View the full schedule of Admission Workshops at irsc.edu/admissions/admissions-workshops.html.

Important dates to remember for the summer semester:

May 6: Classes begin: Full-term schedule and Session A.

May 12: Last day to drop classes: Full-term schedule and Session A

June 23: Registration deadline: Session B.

June 24: Classes begin: Session B.

June 30: Last day to drop classes: Session B.

See the academic calendar for important dates to remember for the summer semester at irsc.edu/admissions/academic-calendar.html.