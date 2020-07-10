IRSC showcases health science programs on July 15, 16

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Learn about IRSC health science programs at a special, online program showcase July 15 and 16 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Individuals looking to launch a career in the in-demand health care industry are invited to explore nearly 20 occupations — and how to prepare for them — during Indian River State College’s online Health Science Showcase, taking place July 15 and 16 from noon to 4 p.m. Each day features a schedule of 30-minute segments, each devoted to unique role within the health care field and the IRSC programs that get students job-ready.

The sessions will provide invaluable information about eligibility requirements, the application process, program expectations and expenses, employment opportunities, salaries and more. Health science, admissions and financial aid representatives will be present to answer real-time questions from guests.

The agenda each day follows:

Wednesday, July 15

• 12 p.m. – Emergency Medical Technician

• 12:30 p.m. – Paramedic

• 1 p.m. – Central Service Technology

• 1:30 p.m. – Surgical Technology

• 2 p.m. – Radiography

• 2:30 p.m. – Medical Laboratory Technology

• 3 p.m. – Health Services Management

• 3:30 p.m. – Health Information Technology

• 4 p.m. – Healthcare Management

Thursday, July 16

• 12 p.m. – Physical Therapist Assistant

• 12:30 p.m. – Dental Assisting Technology and Management

• 1 p.m. – Dental Hygiene

• 1:30 p.m. – Pharmacy Technician

• 2 p.m. – Medical Coder/Biller

• 2:30 p.m. – Medical Assisting

• 3 p.m. – Respiratory Care

• 3:30 p.m. – Phlebotomy

• 4 p.m. – Nursing

Registration is required in advance at irsc.edu/event-sign-up. Once registered, IRSC will email details on how to log in to the event. Participants are welcome to join and exit the online session at any time.

For more information about Health Science programs at IRSC visit irsc.edu/programs/health-sciences, call 772-462-4772 or email info@irsc.edu.