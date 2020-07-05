IRSC opens registration for fall semester

Indian River State College (IRSC) opens registration for the fall semester on June 29. The new term will feature a full complement of online courses and hybrid courses, providing the opportunity for both face-to-face and virtual instruction — and offering students the greatest level of accessibility and flexibility. Current students can register for classes online through MyPioneerPortal. Those interested in applying to IRSC can start the application process at irsc.edu.

Hybrid options couple online learning components with in-person instruction — including hands-on labs and workforce training programs — with class sizes and safety precautions aligned with all CDC guidelines. Hybrid offerings for the fall have expanded to include subjects such as cosmetology, culinary, math, English, performing arts, human services, accounting, digital media and physical sciences. The searchable course schedule allows students to look for classes by course modality, campus location and also provides dates and times for each course.

For students who prefer the safety of home or the flexibility of online learning, the IRSC Virtual Campus features hundreds of remote learning options and experiences in the upcoming fall semester. Some courses will meet with an established pattern — lectures, discussions and presentations take place at specific hours — while others allow students more flexibility to complete work on their own time. When registering for class students are encouraged to check the “Delivery Method” field in the course description to see what is expected. Classes designated as “Online” provide students with the flexibility to work on their own time while “Other Distance Mode” classes have set dates and times to virtually meet — similar to a traditional in-person class schedule.

Financial aid is available to those who qualify — 91% of IRSC students graduate without debt! — and online Admissions Workshops are being held regularly to provide help with completing the IRSC application, filling out financial aid forms and more. View the full schedule of Admission Workshops at irsc.edu/admissions/admissions-workshops.html.

IRSC is recognized for unparalleled delivery of high-quality education for students, as evidenced by the Aspen Award for Community College Excellence, and the college is among the most affordable institutions for higher education anywhere. In fact, a March 2020 Fox Business report names IRSC the most affordable higher education institution in the nation. At IRSC, students can choose from more than 100 educational options that range from career training to four-year bachelor’s degree programs.

Important dates to remember for the fall semester:

• June 29: First day to register: fall 2020 schedule.

• Aug. 15: Registration deadline for full-term and session A classes.

• Aug. 16: Registration not available.

• Aug. 17: Late registration begins for fall full-term and session A classes.

• Aug. 19: Classes begin: Full term and session A schedule.

• Oct. 13: Last day to register and pay all fees for Session B classes.

• Oct. 14: Classes begin: Session B.